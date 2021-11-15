Hargrove, Schwery Place in Top Six at Grand View Open

Pleasant Hill–The William Penn men’s wrestling team took its talents west on I-163 to compete in the star-studded Grand View Open Saturday.

149-pounder Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) and 197-pounder Jesse Schwery (Fr., Panama, Iowa) both had significant outings as they placed in the top six.

Hargrove dropped his first match, but then reeled off five wins in a row, including one by fall, one by technical fall, and one major decision to reach the fifth-place bout.

Schwery matched Hargrove with his advancement, going 4-2 on the day with a pair of pins and one major decision.

Makail Stanley (Fr., Oreana, Ill., Biology) was next for the navy and gold, claiming a trio of victories at 174 (one fall), while Matheson Meade (Fr., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science) was a multiple winner as well (one technical fall) at 165 pounds.

157-pounder Steven Skewes (Fr., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) pinned one foe, while 141-pounder Troy Mita (Fr., San Jose, Calif., Nursing) and 165-pounder Marco Guzman (So., Miami, Fla., Business Management) each had their hands raised once in triumph as well.

The Open also featured a Freshman/Sophomore division and Brendan Nantz (Fr., Tipton, Iowa, Industrial Technology) recorded one victory at 125 pounds.

“I am proud of our performance today,” Head Coach Aron Scott said. “Our guys responded well to the tougher competition and we continue to improve.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. next Wednesday to face Missouri Valley in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet at 6 p.m.