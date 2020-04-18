Half Dozen Gridiron Stars Named to Hampshire Honor Society

Oskaloosa–Six seniors from the 2019 William Penn football team were honored for their strengths on and off the field as the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

Hunter Behm (Sr., West Haven, Utah, Industrial Technology), Justin Hagans (Sr., Birmingham, Iowa, Secondary Education), Clive Manuao (Sr., Norwalk, Calif., Business Management), Charles Nelson (Sr., Jefferson City, Mo., Elementary Education), Kevin Rusler (Sr., Carson City, Nev., Sociology), and Haydn Stender (Sr., Brigham City, Utah, Business Management and Accounting) were all honored.

The award is the first for all six student-athletes. Hagans paces the group with a 3.79 Grade Point Average entering this spring, while Manuao is just behind him at 3.76. Nelson, with a 3.65 mark is next, with Stender holding a 3.63 GPA. Rusler (3.33) and Behm (3.24) also eclipsed the standard.

A total of 1,465 players from 369 colleges and universities were honored; it is the Society’s 14th year of existence.

To be eligible for the award, honorees must own a 3.2 Grade Point Average. Individuals must also be a starter or significant contributor, be in their last year of eligibility, and meet all progress towards degree requirements.