Fundraiser At Oskaloosa Public Golf To Help Young Person Fight Cancer

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Leisure activities are the plan for nearly everyone as Independence Day approaches. Some of those activities include hitting the golf course and raising some money for a young person battling cancer.

Matt Saville’s grandson, Bentley DeGeest, son of Shantiera DeGeest, has recently been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Friends wanted to find a way to help the family out during this time, and golf seemed like the perfect way.

Bentley’s fight against cancer started on February 1st. The 4-year-old has already endured surgery to remove a tumor on his brain that threatened his corroded artery and impacted his ability to hear.

Unfortunately, surgeons weren’t able to remove all of that tumor, and treatments have since followed.

Carey Legvold, a long-time friend of Matt, was looking for a way to help his friend and family during this time. “Matt’s a dear friend. He’s always been good to me and been good to my family.”

“He means a lot to me, and he does a lot for this community,” added Legvold. “I can see the pain in him. I can tell by what he writes. He’s a pretty strong, tough guy, but he’s also a big teddy bear too. He’s got a lot of feelings.”

That desire to be there for his friend is what drove Legvold to look for ways to help. He scheduled a softball tournament, which Mother Nature then washed out.

The people at Oskaloosa Public Golf, located at 2214 S. 11th Street, then stepped forward and offered to donate 10% of all the golf proceeds to Bentley’s fight from July 2nd to July 5th.

The golf course is also hosting a four-person best ball tournament during that time. You can visit Oskaloosa Public Golf HERE to learn more.

Shantiera said the golf benefit was a surprise and said that anything helps when it comes to helping her family and anyone dealing with cancer.

Shantiera shared that there is a Facebook page for Bentley. “So if anyone wants to follow,” the Facebook page is Bentleys fight with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma.