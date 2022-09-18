Freshman Football Wins Big Over Keokuk

by Todd Miller

The Oskaloosa Freshman football team had their second game of the year against Keokuk on Friday night and ended up winning by a score of 50-0

The Freshman offense started fast scoring on the first play of the game, but it was called back by a penalty, but Osky would score again 2 plays later on a 20-yard reception by Kaiden Parker. Next up was Kayne Boender who was able to score on a 26-yard run. The next possession was a pass to Roach for a 35-yard touchdown. Then Roach again getting into the end zone on a 44-yard completion. Then right before half time AJ Walker was able to run the ball across the goal line from 8 yards out. To start the second half Roach was able to score on a long run from 41 yards out. AJ Walker was able to score the last touchdown on the night on a short pass followed by a long run down the field. Kayne Boender threw for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns on the night. Linus Morrison went 6 for 7 on PATs to finish the offensive scoring on the night. The O-line played a great game as Trevin Griffin, Seth Bishop, Bryson Ayala, Maddux Maxwell, Hayden Palmer, and Trey Parks allowed the offense to have 472 yards of offense.

The Defense came ready to play as they held Keokuk to a total of 26 yards on the night. Leading the way for the Indians on the tackle chart was Trey Parks(8) and a defensive safety, Heavon Knox (5), Cash Hall(4), Landon Romas(3), Seth Bishop(3), AJ Walker(3), Kayne Boender(2), Elijah Roy(2), Parker Jordan(2), Max Roach(2), Kaiden Parker(1), Brock Beerbower(1), Samba Cisse(1), Omar Garcia(1), Holden Braundmeier(1), Bryson Ayala(1), Isetyn Buchanan(1). The big difference was the turnovers as the Freshman Indians had 5 of them on the night. Boender, Knox, and Garcia all add fumble recoveries while Parker and Roach both had an interception for the defense.

Next up for the Freshman Indian football team, is a home game Friday night starting at 4:45 against the Clear-Creek Amana Clippers.