Four Ranked in Heart as NAIA Announces First Set of Polls

Oskaloosa–Four members of the Statesmen men’s wrestling team are ranked in the league and two are rated nationally as the NAIA released its first set of polls this week.

165-pounder Cameron Hargrove (Sr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Sports Management) is guiding William Penn, sitting in 14th place in the nation. 133-pounder Lane Scorpil (Jr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) is also found in the NAIA ranking at #23.

As a team, WPU is tied for 41st with 17 points, while Grand View is first with 248 points. Life (Ga.) remains a close runner-up with 242 points, while Southeastern (Fla.) (206), Cumberlands (Ky.) (179), and Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (175) complete the top five.

Within the Heart of America Athletic Conference, the navy and gold are ninth with 49 points, while Grand View heads the grouping with 230 points.

Hargrove and Scorpil are both third, while Branson Bottorff (Sr., Mackinaw, Ill., Industrial Technology) is sixth at 184 pounds. Ryan Van Donselaar (Sr., Otley, Iowa, Exercise Science) wraps up the list in eighth at 174 pounds.