Four in Top Five Nationally for WPU

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s wrestling team enters the holiday break with a plethora of rated individuals as the NAIA released its third set of polls this week.

As a team, the Statesmen are back up to fifth in the country with 127 points. Life (Ga.) is now #1 with 218 points, while Grand View (204), Providence (Mont.) (155), and Cumberlands (Ky.) (146) complete the top five.

Kendall Bostelman (Jr., Napoleon, Ohio, Exercise Science) leads the navy and gold as she moves up to second at 138 pounds.

Zao Estrada (Fr., Bluffton, S.C., Sociology) is next in third at 117 pounds, while 124-pounder Joanna Vanderwood (Sr., Graham, Wash., Nursing) and 131-pounder Devin Patton (Jr., Plano, Texas, Business Management) are both fourth in their respective weight classes.

Isabelle Hawley (Jr., Winchester, Calif., Sociology) gives WPU a second ranked wrestler at 138 pounds as she is 10th at that weight.

103-pounder Lily Zapata (Fr., Lewisville, Texas, Sociology) and 180-pounder Grace Gray (Jr., Ankeny, Iowa, New Media) are both 12th, while 145-pounder Naida Abdijanovic (Jr., St. Louis, Mo., Biology) and 160-pounder Alexa Wolf (Fr., Rogers, Ark., Business Management) are each ranked 15th.

Grecia Martinez (So., Horizon City, Texas, Industrial Engineering) joins Patton as a ranked individual at 131 pounds, holding the #16 spot.

William Penn sits third in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 164 points, behind Grand View (215) and Missouri Valley (169).

Bostelman tops the league, while the quartet of Estrada, Vanderwood, Patton, and Wolf are all second in their weight classes.

Hawley is third, and Zapata, Abdijanovic, and Gray all own the #4 position. Martinez is sixth and Catherine Steinkamp (Sr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science) is eighth at 124 pounds.