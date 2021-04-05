Four Crowns for WPU at Home Meet

Oskaloosa–A quartet of William Penn women’s track and field athletes claimed titles as the program hosted the William Penn Statesmen Invitational Friday.

Danisha Washington (Jr., Peoria, Ill.) was the fastest female on the track as she posted a winning 100-meter dash time of 12.62 seconds. Raven Williams (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev.) took home the gold in the 400 with a time of 1:02.55, while Michaela Kmiec (So., Centerville, Texas, Exercise Science) earned the victory in the 800-meter run at 2:34.37.

Abigaille Batu-Tiako (So., Plattsburgh, N.Y.) headlined WPU’s jumping crew winning the long jump with a mark of 16-7.75.

Zena Cohuo (Jr., Carrollton, Texas, Exercise Science) recorded a pair of top-five finishes, taking second in the 1,500-meter run at 5:32.38 and fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:46.23

Alexandra Rose (Fr., Quincy, Ill.) was also a two-time high placer. She was third in the 100 (13.02) and seventh in the 200-meter run (28.48).

Bronze awards were collected by Elizabeth Hele (So., Apple Valley, Calif., Biology) in the 800 (2:46.23) and Katherine Hunter (Jr., Bloomfield, Iowa) in the 100-meter hurdles (16.10). Clair Keller (So., Magnolia, Ky.) ended up fifth overall in the 400 in 1:09.35.

Throwers Deriana Bryant (So., Woodlynne, N.J.), who was eighth, and Danielle Gundling (Fr., Huntington Beach, Calif., Elementary Education), who was ninth, finished back-to-back in the discus with throws of 92-4 and 90-6, respectively.

“It was so exciting to host our own track meet again and have four individuals win events,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said. “Danisha Washington’s PR in the 100 highlighted a great day for us.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines next Friday and Saturday to compete in the NAIA Midwest Invitational.