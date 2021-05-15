Eveland Fest Coming In Early June

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Conservation and the Muse Music Store have announced Eveland Fest for 2021.

The festival is slated to be held on June 5th, 2021, at Eveland Access Campground along the Des Moines River.

Both organizations recently spoke with Oskaloosa News about the upcoming event, highlighting the many performers and events that will make up the festival, which runs from 1 pm to 9 pm.

You can learn more about the events by visiting the Mahaska County Conservation website HERE, or the Muse Music Store HERE.