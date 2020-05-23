Elizabeth Ann Moore

Elizabeth Ann Moore

July 21, 1951 – May 22, 2020

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 68

Liz Moore, 68 of Montezuma passed away peacefully at her home in Montezuma Friday morning, May 22, 2020. Elizabeth Ann Lisk Moore, the daughter of Henry “Ed” and Betty (Smith) Lisk, was born on July 21, 1951 in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Liz was a 1969 graduate of Oskaloosa High School. Following high school, Liz attended Northeast Missouri State.

On April 3, 1971, Liz was united in marriage to Gary Moore at the Christian Church in Oskaloosa. To this union two children were born, Jon and Jolene.

Gary and Liz made their home in Montezuma and were proud to raise their family there. Liz worked several years in the Poweshiek County Courthouse and then Brownell’s, both in Montezuma.

She loved to play Pepper where she was one heck of a player. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed to travel and loved seeing the mountains. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and was so proud of each of them.

Her legacy is honored by her husband of nearly 50 years, Gary Moore of Montezuma; her children, Jon (& Samantha) Moore of Sigourney and Jolene (& Shane) Williams of Barnes City; her nine grandchildren, Colton, Cassidy, Caleigh, Avery, Jadelyn, Jace, Ryanne, Owen and Dylan; three siblings: Marcia (& George) Edgington of Dixon, MO, Gary Lisk of Oskaloosa and Vicky Schreiner of Oskaloosa; along with many friends and other family members.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents.

As was her wish, her body will be cremated and no services are planned. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the family’s name for the family to determine one at a later time.

Cards and memorials may be sent to Holland-Coble Funeral Home; in care of Elizabeth Moore; P.O. Box 727; Montezuma, Iowa 50171.