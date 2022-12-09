Eight Individuals Represent Statesmen in Second Poll

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s wrestling team has eight grapplers in the league rankings as the NAIA released its second set of polls Thursday.

The Statesmen sit seventh in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 67.5 points, while Grand View is first with 211 points.

Toyia Griffin (So., Nashua, Iowa, Nursing) heads the navy and gold in fourth place at 170 pounds. She is joined at that weight class by Payge Fuller (Fr., Plattsburg, Mo.) who is fifth.

WPU also has a pair of wrestlers at 116 and 123 pounds. At 116, Grecia Martinez (Fr., Horizon City, Texas, Industrial Technology) is eighth and Catherine Steinkamp (So., Quincy, Ill., Biology) is ninth, while at 123, Brittany Cotter (So., Katy, Texas, Nursing) is seventh and Tatiana Garcia (Fr., Amarillo, Texas, Psychology) is eighth.

130-pounder Mariah Webster (Fr., Mingo, Iowa, Elementary Education) and 143-pounder Ashleigh Denny (So., El Paso, Texas, Undecided) are both rated seventh in the Heart.

Unfortunately, the Statesmen no longer have any individuals ranked nationally. Southern Oregon leads the NAIA with 188 points, while Grand View (181), Life (Ga.) (140), Campbellsville (Ky.) (139), and Texas Wesleyan (130) round out the top five.