EBF Girls Track Takes Runner-Up Finish at Chariton Invite

Chariton, Iowa — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (EBF) girls track and field team put together a strong team performance Tuesday night, finishing second overall at the April 29 meet hosted by Chariton High School. In near-ideal running weather, EBF scored consistently across events, thanks in part to secondary point contributions and a series of personal bests.

Though the team initially believed it had claimed the top spot, a clerical error related to the 3000-meter run adjusted the final team standings. Davis County was ultimately awarded first with 145.5 points, followed by EBF at 141. Rounding out the top five were PCM (120), Pleasantville Christian (111), and Chariton (89.5).

EBF saw several top-tier individual and relay efforts. The sprint medley relay team of Hollie Roberts, Molly Shafer, Lacey Taylor, and Kate Shafer claimed third place with a time of 1:55.29. The 4×800 relay — comprised of Kaitlynn Glenn, Lilly Lee, Sadie Jager, and Kenzie Lions — secured a 4th place finish with a combined time just over 12 minutes.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Lanie Batterson, Addy Covert, Adison Glosser, and Chloe Lyon also took 4th place, clocking in at 1:22.37. Hollie Roberts and Sadie Jager represented EBF in the 100-meter dash, with Roberts posting a time of 14.29 (8th place).

Novelee Jackson scored in the 3000 meters with a time of 14:14.76, placing 6th. Several other runners contributed throughout the meet, helping EBF rack up critical secondary points that bolstered their final total.

The Rockets now look ahead to the South Central Conference meet, scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, also in Chariton.