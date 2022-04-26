Dreams And Hard Work Are Paying Off For Local Musical Talent

by Ken Allsup

April 24th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – You can often hear her voice and acoustic guitar around different venues in Oskaloosa and Mahaska County.

Lately, she and her guitar have been traveling Iowa and the midwest. Her fan base continues to grow, and the desire to take some of that distinctive sound with it.

Brittany Sword’s dream was to record an album and allow her fans to enjoy her music anywhere while fulfilling her dreams in return.

Sword is releasing her new five-song EP “Colors” on Friday, April 29th, at 7 pm inside the Outerspace at the Oskaloosa Art Center.

Sword grew up around music, with her grandpa being a guitarist. “He had an opportunity to do some touring in the United States, and he decided to have a family instead. He would get together with his brothers and play guitar. I would sit there as a little girl, wide-eyed, just watching them.”

Watching those impromptu concerts, Sword always thought it would be “cool” if she could do something like that. “My family and music just mean everything to me.”

Sword had other careers before getting her foot in the door into her music career. “So it took me ten years to figure it out. I couldn’t stay away from it and had to figure out a way to play and get into music.”

For Sword, besides her grandpa, music influences like Jimmy Paige, Led Zeppelin and My Chemical Romance were significant influences in high school.

More recent influences like Hippocampus Peach Pits and Young The Giant have played a role in influencing the pop, little bit punky, a little bit rocky, sound she’s playing currently, Sword describes as Indie Rock.

“People are like okay, so what is that,” says Sword of her style. “It’s kind of got that little bit of funk. It’s got the rock, but I also have more of a pop-style vocal on top of that. So I think it’s just a blend of a very eclectic style.”

Sword also wrote the five songs on the EP “Colors,” and she writes those songs using colors to describe emotions, hence the name “Colors” for her EP title.

“I ended up writing a song called Colors, and that one’s about “finding somebody who takes the grayness in your life and just bringing the color out of you, you know, the kind of person that lights up the world.

If you can't make it on Friday, April 29th, at 7 pm inside the Outerspace at the Oskaloosa Art Center for the release party, you can find out more by visiting Brittany Sword on her website or her Facebook Page.