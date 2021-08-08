Dog Hollow Rendevous – Helping Young People Live History

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Dog Hollow Rendezvous focus is to bring the 1840s alive to people today. They have teamed up with Nelson Pioneer Farm to help make that possible.

Jim Walker helps make the arrangements for the annual event, which has taken place for the past 29 years, with Walker helping make it happen for the past 21 years.

The annual gathering started with five individuals, and since then, things have evolved.

Members have come, and some have gone to “the rendevous in the sky,” but younger individuals have stepped forward to help carry on the tradition.

Walker likes to point out that the event is family-oriented. “Families come out, enjoy life.”

He hopes that family experience will bring back those young people when they get older and have their own families.

You can learn more about the ‘Timberwolves’ and the ‘Dog Hollow Rendezvous’ by visiting their Facebook Page HERE.