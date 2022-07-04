DCI ASSISTING WITH MONROE COUNTY DEATH INVESTIGATION

LOVILIA, IOWA – On Sunday, July 3rd, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received specific information regarding an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Information indicated a rural location in Monroe County where a body was believed to be located. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR responded to the area described and discovered a deceased female.

The Iowa DCI was requested to assist and an investigation into the woman’s death ensued. Deputies and Special Agents were unsuccessful in making contact with the deceased woman’s husband. Their residence, located at 202 East Street in Lovilia, was secured and the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist. Negotiators attempted for several hours to de-escalate the situation involving a male subject inside the residence, but were unsuccessful. The male subject died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and autopsies will be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Agencies involved are the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DCI and the Ankeny Police Department.

There will be no more information released at this time.