Daisy Goes To New York

Oskaloosa, Iowa – For many people, their pet is another member of their family.

Austin Summers and his dog Daisy are off to New York and the Today Show to show just how special of a dog Daisy is.

A contest promoted on the Today Show wanted individuals to share why their dog is special. Summers submitted his dog Daisy, which is a 4-year-old Goldendoodle to the contest.

“They chose her to be one of the contestants on the Today show,” Summers said.

Daisy came into Summers’s life shortly after he finished college. “I was looking for some sort of purpose.”

After seeing an advertisement, Summer’s got in touch with the dog breeder. Daisy was the last remaining puppy from the litter, “and she came running to me.”

The contest is about being the best companion, and Summers believes that Daisy is the best companion. “She’s a family member,” added Summers.

“I tell people that she’s not a pet, she’s actually like my daughter,” Summers said of the bond. “If you’re having a bad day, she’s always there. I feel like she can read your emotions.”

“She’ll sit with you as long as you need,” Summers said of Daisy. “She’s truly a best friend.”

Summers and Daisy will be on the Today show during the 7 o’clock hour here in Oskaloosa.

People will be able to vote for their favorite from the show, and Daisy will be one of those contestants.

When it comes to being nervous, Summers readily admits he’s “very” nervous.

When it comes to Daisy being nervous, Summer says that he believes that if he stays strong, Daisy will be fine as well.

“Hopefully, she can bring home the trophy for Oskaloosa,” Summers added in closing.