County Awards Tower Contract To Sabre

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The consultants for the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors shared who they believed would be best to build the four towers needed for a new emergency radio system.

The four towers will be self-standing and don’t utilize stabilizing wires.

There was a total of seven total responses to the county’s request for a proposal for the towers.

Sabre Industries was the recommended vendor with a $708,879 cost and was below the projected budget.

These towers have been designed to hold additional equipment, with an eye to the future in leasing space to potentially provide extra income to the county in the future.

The towers should be up and ready for use by June 1st, 2021, upon final approvals from state and federal regulators for environmental factors.