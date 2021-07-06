Country Church Destroyed By Fire Overnight

Rural Mahaska County – The old church building at Wymore, was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched before 4 am, to the 2100 block of Teller Avenue, but when deputies from the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, the building was on the ground, having been consumed by the fire.

Neighbors of the church called in the fire and later shared stories about events they attended many years ago at the church, such as bible school.

According to the Mahaska County Assessor’s website, the church was built in 1897 and stood opposite the road from the Wymore Cemetery.

What Cheer Fire was assisted by Oskaloosa Fire at the scene and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska Health Emergency Services, and Mahaska County 911 Center.