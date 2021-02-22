Council Approves New McDonalds Site Plan

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A new McDonald’s restaurant was on the city council agenda last week, and the Council discussed what the new facility would look like.

McDonald’s has a current restaurant at 703 A Avenue West in Oskaloosa, and the building would be demolished, with a new restaurant being built in its place.

The current building is 5209 square feet, while the new restaurant would be 4218 square feet.

The current restaurant had its beginnings in the late 1970s, and the scheduled demolition of the building would be on March 15th, 2021.

Groundbreaking for the new structure would be on March 29th, 2021, with an anticipated opening of the new restaurant during the last week of June.

The item passed the Council 7-0.