Concert On The Square Continues To Be A Major Draw

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Labor Day Weekend is now synonymous with what is probably the community’s biggest event.

Concert on the Square is a partnership between area churches and businesses to help bring top Christian music performers to the downtown square in Oskaloosa.

This year, Colton Dixon and Mac Powell performed to an estimated 10,000 people. This was the 8th Concert in 9 years.

“This was my first Concert on the Square as we just moved here 2 years ago and I was out of town last year. It was absolutely incredible! The artists were engaging, interactive, and super talented. The Square was packed and the energy was contagious. Simply put, it was 3 hours of joyful noise,” said Manny Garcia of Oskaloosa.

Zackary Myers commented, “Getting to see Colton Dixon and Mac Powell Live, outside and in my home town was an absolute treat! Seeing SO many people turnout for these amazing Christian music artists gave me a lot of pride for our community! God is Good.”

“We really enjoyed the concert, this being our first year. We also liked that they announced who help support this concert, makes us even more thankful for those businesses and persons of our community,” said Ronda Trainer.

Jessica Myers Van Leuven added, “Our first Concert on the Square and loved it! Already can’t wait for next year! And yes, how will you top this year?!?! We are so blessed to have so many sponsors who care about bringing their community and beyond together for one amazing evening! To you all, Thank You! Also a huge Thank You to the volunteers, as I feel everything went smooth!”

We will list everyone who helped make the Concert possible at the end of this article.

Wyndell Campbell, one of the organizers of the Concert, on if there is concern that the event may outgrow the space, “We have started some conversations on where we go if we do run out of room. It isn’t really Concert on the Square if we move off of the Square. The businesses around the Square have been wonderful to work with and understanding of the event, so I hate to take something out of our city center. To me, that’s the livelihood of our downtown and a lot of the small-town Iowa appeal.”

“I would say one thing as an organizer, that we all would want to say, is just a huge thank you. The fact we have new businesses every year to see what’s happening and want to be involved. We have new vendors every year who want to be involved because of the successful nature of our event, and the fact we’ve been able to get high-profile artists to come to Oskaloosa and play an event that is completely free to attend. It’s just amazing how people step up and see something good and are willing to donate,” explained Campbell.

“It has been exciting to see what was the vision of one church in our community is now a shared vision amongst a large number of churches and businesses, and the fact that we all may attend somewhere different on Sunday mornings, we get to come together as a community,” said Campbell in closing.

List of sponsors in no particular order:

Main Wealth Management

First Christian Reformed Church

Gateway Church of the Nazarene

VP Enterprises

Central Church

First Assembly of God

H&S Feed & Country Store

Mahaska Drug

Mahaska Health

Bethel Baptist Church

First Christian Church

Kinetic Edge

Klyn’s Tire Service

Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Lifetime Dental Solutions

MidWestOne Bank

Radcliff & Blake Insurance

The Bridge Church

DeBruin Electric

Van Waardhuizen Rental Properties

DeJong Manufacturing

Stam’s Garden Center

Oskaloosa Chiropractic

Silver Elements

Bank Iowa

Oskaloosa Vision Center

Edward Jones

Osky Golf

Summers Car Credit

Trinity Church

Boender Custom Farming

Modern Floor Covering

Van Mannen Seed & Chemical

Lifehouse Church

KIIC

KCWN

JC Johns

Lazer Alley