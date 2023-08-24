Ceremonial First Shovels Kick Off Construction Of New Entertainment Venue

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The shade under a tent was the only relief for community members as the first shovels of dirt for a new entertainment complex were made.

Representatives from the city of Oskaloosa and EVOLVE Hospitality spoke briefly at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Matt Jacobs, President of Evolve Hospitality, which also manages the Fairfield Inn & Suites, spoke on behalf of the developers.

The new entertainment complex will sit next door to the hotel, making it more convenient for those staying there.

Those guests had suggested a restaurant within walking distance of the hotel.

There will be more than just a restaurant for those guests and the community to enjoy.

There will be four pickleball courts, two tennis courts, three golf simulators, three movie theater screens, and the previously mentioned restaurant that will feature seating options for up to 200 individuals.

“On behalf of EVOLVE Hospitality, we’re honored and we look forward to continuing to serve the community here,” said Jacobs in his closing remarks.