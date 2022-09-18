Central powers past Illinois College in women’s soccer

PELLA — Another big offensive performance by the Central College women’s soccer team secured a 4-0 victory over Illinois College Sunday afternoon.

The Dutch (4-2-1) finished off an unbeaten week, outscoring their opponents 12-0 in a trio of matches. The Lady Blues dropped to 0-5-1 on the season.

“It was a gritty win,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “We did really well against the Midwest Conference this week. I couldn’t be happier.”

All four Dutch goals came in the first period starting with Rachel Daniels (senior, midfielder, Geneseo, Ill.) and Grace Coates (sophomore, forward, Marion) getting their second goals of the season. Daniels was assisted by Jadyn Jacobs (sophomore, midfielder, Washington, Ill.) and Coates scored unassisted.

“It’s good to see Rachel and Grace on the scoresheet,” Kobylinski said. “Both scored very nice goals. Rachel was a redirect and Grace went low corner.”

Paige Cahill (junior, midfielder, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS) continued her stellar week by finishing the third goal of the match off an assist from Taylor Jones (freshman, midfielder, Knoxville). She had three goals and three assists on the week.

“She’s had a massive week,” Kobylinski said.

Esther Hughes (freshman, forward, Kalona, Hillcrest Academy) notched her first career goal, taking an assist from Sarah Piazza (sophomore, midfielder, San Jose, Calif., Willow Glen HS).

Central’s third shutout of the week needed just one save from Sheila Horstmann (senior, goalkeeper, West Des Moines, Valley HS) in her 90 minutes of work. Senior center back Alyssa Knuth (senior, defender, Benton Harbor, Mich.) also went the full 90 minutes in front of her.

“Sheila was great and did what she needed to do,” Kobylinski said. “In front of her, I didn’t see Alyssa put a foot wrong. She did a fantastic job.”

Central goes to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match.