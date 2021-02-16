Boards Sit Down To Plan Future For E911 After Court Decision

Oskaloosa, Iowa – This past week, members of the E911 Board, Mahaska County Emergency Management, and Mahaska County sat down to discuss how future funding will happen for 911 service in Mahaska County.

That amount may be twenty dollars per citizen living within a jurisdiction and would come from each cities levy.

After a district court ruling stating that Mahaska County E911 wasn’t eligible to be a party in 28E agreements, the Board now faces the task of reorganizing itself and how to collect those fees from the various legal entities that comprise its Board.

For now, all parties are interested in making sure there are no disruptions of service for Mahaska County residents.

For now, the Boards are falling back to the 1991 28E agreement that created the E911 Board, but have agreed to not change how the service is being managed at the current time.

The groups will continue their discussion in another meeting on Thursday evening.