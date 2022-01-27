Blaylock Tabbed as NAIA Player of the Week

Oskaloosa–Kevion Blaylock (Sr., Houston, Texas, Information Technology) was not only the best player in his conference last week, but was considered the best in the entire nation as he was named the NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Tuesday.

Blaylock garnered his first career national laurel after helping William Penn (19-1, 10-1 Heart) to a 3-0 record. The two-time All-American (First Team in 2021) and reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Year currently ranks 27th in scoring (20.2 points/game) and 13th in rebounding (10.5 rebounds/game).

The senior opened his week with a near double-double of 20 points and nine rebounds against Iowa Wesleyan last Monday. He was 7-for-10 from the field and knocked down all six of his free throws. Blaylock also tallied two assists, one block, and one steal.

Blaylock notched his first double-double of the week two nights later versus Grand View, posting 20 points with 12 rebounds. He made nine of his 16 field-goal attempts and also dished out two assists with a pair of thefts.

In the week’s final game against Benedictine on Saturday, the senior posted another double-double with 25 points (9-for-17 FG, 7-for-9 FT) and 10 rebounds. He was good for an additional four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

For the week, Blaylock averaged 21.7 points and 10.3 rebounds on 58.1% shooting.

In addition to his scoring and rebounding numbers, Blaylock is also shooting 57.6% from the floor and 73.7% at the charity stripe. He has 37 assists, 19 steals, and 16 blocks for the campaign as well.