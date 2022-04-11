Bedier’s Two-Homer Game Powers Statesmen to Game Two Victory

Oskaloosa–After dropping a pitcher’s duel in game one, the Statesmen came out on top of game two over the Culver-Stockton Wildcats, thanks in part to two home runs from Tanner Bedier (Jr., Bondurant, Iowa, Industrial Technology).

WPU 1, C-SC 2

The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead after a leadoff homer to begin the game, but Nick George (So., Sarnia, Ontario) settled down after that. He allowed just one more run the rest of the way, but the Statesmen offense struggled to create scoring opportunities. WPU was held to just two hits through the first five innings, and though they pushed a run across in the sixth, failed to complete the comeback bid and dropped game one.

George tossed another complete game, taking the tough luck loss after allowing just two earned runs on four hits while striking out five. Tim Jean (So., Libertyville, Ill., Public Accounting) scored the lone run of the game for William Penn, also turning in the only multi-hit effort in the lineup.

WPU 5, C-SC 4

Ty Harter (So., Galesburg, Ill.) opened up game two with two scoreless frames, and the Statesmen bats delivered the team’s first lead of the game in the second. Jameson Hart (Sr., Sarnia, Ontario, Sports Management) singled with one out, then Trevor Dooley (So., Prole, Iowa, Computer Science) singled two batters later to put runners on the corners. Carson Hauk (So., Plainview, Texas, Business Management) came through in the big spot with a single that hit off the first base bag to score another, and Alex Fisher (Jr., Sydney, Australia, Biology) made it three in a row with another RBI single.

Harter set down the Wildcats in order once again in the third. Bedier, leading off the home half of the inning, put a charge into one on a 1-1 count, sending it far beyond the left-field fence for his fourth homer of the year.

Culver-Stockton began to chip away at the lead as the pitching staff held the deficit to three. They scored in three consecutive innings, getting two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and one in the sixth, and took a late lead over William Penn, 4-3.

Trailing for the first time in the game, Jean worked a one-out walk to put the tying run on base for Bedier. Bedier worked the count full, then unloaded on the 3-2 offering, driving his second home run of the game to right-center to give the navy and gold a 5-4 lead. Stetson Denning (Jr., Queens Creek, Ariz., Sports Management) pitched a clean seventh inning to seal the victory.

Harter threw well, allowing four earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven while allowing four hits and two walks. Denning earned the win in relief, throwing the final 1.2 innings.

Bedier had a standout performance with his two-homer game, accounting for three RBI. Hauk and Fisher drove in a run apiece, and Nathan Jessell (Fr., Napa, Calif. Sociology) reached base a pair of times via walk.

What’s Next: The Statesmen finish their four-game set against the Wildcats tomorrow at Penn Field. Tomorrow’s doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 PM.