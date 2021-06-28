BBQ4Badges Planning For A Fifth Year

Oskaloosa, Iowa – BBQ4Badges was held on June 18th and 19th, and the funds raised from the cook-off help local first responders with needs they may have.

Wyndell Campbell is one of the co-creators of the event, and he spoke to Oskaloosa News about this year and what changes may be in store for next year.

“We were very happy with the turnout,” says Cambell of the crowd and those who took part in the competition.

Ballons were released on Friday night to remember Oskaloosa Police Officer Ian Barnhardt, who died last year.

“For a small community like what we’re in, that’s hard,” said Cambell of the loss of not only Barnardt but Mahaska County Deputy Brian Rainey. “These are people that we see every day. We see them at the grocery store, we see them at church. So it’s hard for us as a community to cope with that, and having that special moment on Friday night to remember Ian, remember Brian as well.”

“I really want to say a big thank you to everybody that came out. The funds that we raised, they’re going to stay right here in our area,” said Campbell in closing.

You can visit the BBQ4Badges Facebook page HERE – for more information like raffle winners, sponsors, and of course, the results.