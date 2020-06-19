BBQ For Badges Is This Weekend

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The smell of Bar-B-Que will once again fill the air around the square on Saturday.

In fact, three sides of the square are reserved for the competition, with additional space east to Brickhouse Cafe.

On Friday evening, cooking and entertainment begin. At 6 pm, Daniel Thatcher takes the stage, with Backrow Hooligans performing at 7:30 pm.

On Saturday, anyone with a wrist-band will be able to sample the prepared meats by some of the top bbq teams in the State.

Saturday morning starts off with the sounds of 63 South performing at 9:30 am. Lucas Beebe plays at 11 am, with the Marshall County Hangmen at noon. At 2:30 pm, the Mondeau Dukes finish out the performances.

A change for this year is that the BBQ will be spread out during the day. Chicken will be available around 11 am to taste. Ribs will be available at noon, with pork being at 1:00 pm, and the final meat, brisket, will be available at 2:00 pm. Individual cooks may also be providing some of their signature treats during the day.

This format change should allow for more sampling over an extended time-frame. The ability to sample many different bbq’s lets the visitor appreciate the different varieties and techniques the cooks use.

Twenty dollars will get your wrist band for adults. Kids 5-12 are $10, while kids under 5 are free.

Because of COVID-19, there are a limited number of wrist bands, as the event is required to be at 50% capacity.

You can get the wrist bands at Wyndell Campbell State Farm or Brickhouse Cafe today, Friday, June 19. Or on Saturday, you can take your chance and see if there are any wrist bands available.

The reason it’s called BBQ for Badges is to help local first responders purchase items they may need for the year, but didn’t have the funds available in their budgets.

The Oskaloosa Police Department, Oskaloosa Fire Department, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, and Mahaska County Emergency Management are the benefactors of the funds. “Every dollar that we are able to raise goes to raise money that our emergency services need,” says organizer Wyndell Campbell.

The awards will be presented on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm.

You can find them on Facebook – BBQ for Badges.