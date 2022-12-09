Ball Control Issues Prevent WPU from Road Win

Canton, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s basketball team struggled to hold on to the ball in a 55-41 Heart of America Athletic Conference loss to Culver-Stockton Wednesday.

William Penn (4-5, 2-2 Heart) had 21 turnovers (12 for C-SC) which led to 17 points for Culver-Stockton (9-1, 4-0).

Points were hard to come by for both teams in the early going, but Morgan Terry (Sr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology) found her way, scoring six of the first seven Statesmen points. In spite of her efforts, the visitors still trailed 12-7 after the first quarter.

C-SC quickly extended the advantage, taking a 18-9 lead halfway through the second quarter. Ally Stewart (Sr., Victoria, Australia, Physical Education) eventually ended the scoring drought for the Statesmen with a three-pointer that cut the lead back to single digits.

William Penn suffered another cold spell, but Terry again got things headed in the right direction with a bucket, while a trifecta by Zantasia White (Sr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education) trimmed the lead to five at 24-19 heading into halftime.

The Statesmen unfortunately could not maintain that momentum as it was outscored 17-4 at one point in the quarter and 17-7 overall. Down 41-26 entering the fourth, William Penn kept fighting and closed to within eight, but Culver-Stockton turned the momentum back in its favor to wrap up the contest.

William Penn outrebounded the home team 41-40, but that did little to make up for a tough shooting performance at 31.5%. In the low-scoring affair, the Statesmen defense was strong, holding the Wildcats to 34.9% shooting overall.

Terry topped WPU with 16 points and four rebounds, while White was next with eight points and seven boards. Joslyn Herbeck (Jr., Fond du Lac, Wis., Sports Management) added seven points as well.

Stewart and Journie Augmon (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Human Services) were good for five points each, while Emma Morts (Sr., Milford, Ill., Business Management) headlined WPU’s rebounding with a team-high nine rebounds.

Next Up: William Penn will return to Oskaloosa Saturday to take on Central Methodist in a Heart contest at 2 p.m.