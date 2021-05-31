Authorities To Continue Search For Missing Montezuma Child

Montezuma, Iowa – Nearly 400 people joined authorities today, Sunday, May 30th, to look for missing Xavior Harrelson.

Sunday, May 30th, is Xavior’s 11th birthday. He is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He’s approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

The public search parties helped investigators push out the search grid but, in the end, came up empty-handed.

According to the Poweshiek County Emergency Management, investigators and local search teams will conduct the search in the future unless a need arises to have the public assist once again.

Some local retired and active first responders joined the public in helping with the search.

Retired Oskaloosa Fire Captain Tim Nance said he hoped to find something or someone to help the family.

Nance, who’s been retired from the department for the last six years, says it was great putting his skills back to use. “I like trying to stay involved… help where I can.”

Mahaska County Jailer Andrew O’Day also joined the volunteers in the search for Xavior.

During his military service, O’Day was a recruiter to the Montezuma School District. “Knowing how much it’s affected the community on how many people have shown up. It’s obviously a big thing.”

“Right now, we’ve got to hope for the best,” O’Day added.

DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt spoke with reporters outside of a staging area at the Montezuma High School on Sunday morning.

Questions have arisen about why there wasn’t an Amber Alert issued for Xavior. Mortvedt explained that “The Amber Alert criteria is very, very specific.”

“Amber Alert is meant more for criminal abduction. And we just don’t have information one way or another that fits within the criteria of Amber Alert at this point to go that, that route,” Mortbedt added.

When Mortvedt was asked if he believed that Xavior was still alive, “Yeah, we’re holding out hope. I mean, we have nothing to indicate anything other than that.”

When asked about family and friends, Mortvedt says those individuals have cooperated. “I can’t get in to, you know, to what was said and things like that. But we feel confident with the information that we have from those people that would be the closest to Xavior.”