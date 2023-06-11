Annual BBQ-4-Badges This Friday And Saturday

June 10th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The BBQ smells from last year may have faded, but fear not, as this coming weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ artists will once again fill the air in downtown Oskaloosa.

We recently spoke with Wyndell Campbell about this year’s event, which benefits the first responders of Mahaska County.

On Friday evening, things will kick off with music and food trucks from 5:30 to 9 pm, and some of the teams may have a few samples ready to share.

Music will be from Backrow Hooligans from 5:30 to 7 pm when the Mondeau Dukes take the stage until 9 pm.

In all, there are 25 teams competing this year, with 11 being pro teams and 14 being joes.

This will be a points-earning event for the pros, as the Iowa BBQ Society has sanctioned the competition.

The music starts again on Saturday at 11 am, with the food starting at noon.

Lucas Beebe will play first, starting at 11, and Side Hu$tle will play from noon to 2 pm.

You will need a wristband to enjoy the tasty BBQ, and those wristbands are on presale at Wyndell Campbell State Farm and will also be available on Friday night from 6-9 pm and then from 10-2 on Saturday at the table in front of the stage.

Adults are $20, kids 5-12 are $10, and children under 5 are free.

In its 6th year, BBQ-4-Badges has given back over $50,000 to emergency services and fallen first responders in Mahaska County.

Last year, the fundraiser fed over 3500 people, and Campbell says he’s looking to eclipse that mark this year.

For those competing, Campbell says they will be awarding close to $5,000 in prize money.

Among the first responder teams participating, the winner will also take home $1,000 for their department.

A short list of some of the things BBQ-4-Badges has helped with recently includes $2,000 toward K9 Rocky’s training. $3,200 towards the Osky PD’s new body camera system and $3,500 for new equipment for the CERT Team.

Some other projects for Oskaloosa Fire were $4,800 for new cordless jaws of life and $1,000 for a water rescue unit.

The list goes on, including helping outfit Sheriff’s Department squad cars with equipment and workout equipment in the law center for all departments.

Over the past two years, donations from BBQ-4-Badges have also helped Oskaloosa PD officers compete in the Tactical games.