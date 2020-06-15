A Total Of 79 Mahaska County Residents Recovered From COVID-19

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The State of Iowa has been sharing numbers for COVID-19 cases, and as of Monday, June 15th, 2020, Mahaska County has 108 cases.

County-wide, 1,062 individuals have been tested, with 954 of those returning a negative test. Seventy-nine individuals have recovered from the virus.

There are 14 deaths in the County from COVID-19, with 13 of those happening from an outbreak at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa.

That outbreak at Crystal Heights resulted in 80 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those 80 cases, 59 of them have recovered, says the State of Iowa.

Mahaska County is part of RMCC Region 1.

There are 57 hospitalized patients compared to 64 yesterday. There are 13 patients in ICU today, versus 17 yesterday, with 16 patients on ventilators. Two patients were admitted in the past 24 hours, while four were admitted the day before.

You can learn more by visiting the State of Iowa website at – https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/