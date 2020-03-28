A Sign Of Commitment

The New Sharon ambulance sat silently with it’s emergency lights activated as a sign that first responders are here and ready to help Iowans during this time.

New Sharon, Iowa – Firestations around the state opened their doors on Wednesday night, and the emergency lights were activated on the apparatus inside.

Jennifer Linder helped to coordinate the effort at New Sharon Fire for the special statewide event, which took place at 7 pm on March 25th, 2020.

The doors to fire stations across the state opened, revealing flashing lights on the emergency vehicles as a sign that those and other first responders are here for Iowans.

The Iowa Firefighters Associations made a post on their Facebook page inviting all fire departments in Iowa to participate, and the message spread to large and small departments around the state. “We’re there for them, and we’re prepared to respond, even during this hard time,” added Linder.

