2020 Primary Election Results

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The polls statewide closed at 9 pm on Tuesday evening, with the results coming shortly after.

In Mahaska County, there were no contested local races.

For Mahaska County Supervisor, Mark Groenendyk was the lone Republican candidate, with no Democratic candidates. Groenendyk had 1817 votes.

For Mahaska County Auditor, Sue Brown ran uncontested on the Republican ticket. There were no Democratic candidates. Brown had 1934 votes.

For Mahaska County Sheriff, Russ Van Renterghem was the lone Republican candidate. There wasn’t a Democratic candidate running for the position. Van Renterghem had 1953 votes.

For Iowa Senate District 40, incumbent Ken Rozenboom received 1933 votes in Mahaska County. For his district, he received 5359 votes.

For the Democrats, Lance Roorda had 792 votes in Mahaska County. Roorda received 2726 total votes in the district.

In the race for House District 79, Dustin Hite had no Republican challenger. He ended the night with 1453 votes. For his district, he gathered 3064 votes.

For House District 80, Holly Brink ran unopposed and garnered 462 votes. District-wide, Brink pulled in 2274 votes.

There was a full field of Republicans for the U.S. 2nd Congressional office that Democrat Dave Loebsack will be retiring from in November.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks won in Mahaska County, with 934 votes, and will be facing off against Democrat Rita Hart in November.

For the US Senate, Joni Ernst was the unopposed Republican for the seat. Locally she gathered 1885 votes.

There was a host of Democrats contenting for the opportunity to run against Ernst in November. Theresa Greenfield had 390 votes locally, while Michael Franken came in second with 256 votes.