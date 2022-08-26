Youth Outdoor Field Day Scheduled At Russell Wildlife Area

Saturday, September 24, 2022

8:00 am – 12:30 pm

Bring the kids and family to the Mahaska County Conservation’s 19th Annual Youth Outdoor Field Day at the Russell Wildlife Area on Saturday, September 24th any time between 8 am and 12:30 pm. The Mahaska County Conservation Board and many other local conservation groups and businesses come together each year to put on the outdoor event of the year for families! There will be many activities for families to participate in as they walk along the paths throughout the park. This year’s list of activities includes disc golf, tree identification, water safety, turkey hunting, pioneer games, fossil digging, ATV safety, .22 shooting, child safety and awareness, and a visit by Rocco, the new Mahaska County Sheriff K-9. It’s a morning full of activities!

Registration is required to participate. If you sign up by noon on September 14th, the cost per person is only $5.00 and each person receives an event t-shirt. Anytime after 12:00 pm on September 14th and through the day of the event, the cost will then be $10.00 per person. What a deal to sign up soon!

Registration forms can be found online at www.mahaskaconservation.com or stop in the Environmental Learning Center or contact the Mahaska County Conservation Board at (641)673-9327 or email decook@mahaskaconservation.com. Schools in Mahaska County also have copies on hand or available online for students.