Young Ambassadors Contest 2022 – Register Now

Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to share the plans underway for the Main Street Young Ambassador Contest. One young man and one young lady will once again be chosen as Oskaloosa’s Young Ambassadors. If you have a three-year-old to kindergarten-age child, enter them now!

The Young Ambassador contestants will all be introduced, and the winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6:00 pm at a gala event at Penn Central Mall held for the winners, their fam­ily, and local media. All participants will receive the same great prizes and will have the opportunity to participate in the “Christmas Canvas” Lighted Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 pm.

To enter submit the following to Oskaloosa Main Street, 222 1st Ave. East, Oskaloosa. (2nd floor of the MidWestOne Drive-thru building): A photograph of your child no larger than 3×5, $5 registration fee, Child’s name, birthdate, parent’s name, address, phone, school attending, favorite activity, and what they want for Christmas. If you have a preference on a canister location, you must get permission from that business. Entries will be accepted until 3:00 pm, Friday, October 21.

Business sponsors are needed to display a secure bank that will be provided for collecting monetary votes for the candidates. Voting will take place from November 1 through the morning of November 28. The Young Ambassadors will be determined based upon the amount of money they receive in their canisters. Proceeds from the event will enable a contribution to a local preschool and go towards Christmas parade expenses. For more information call 641.672.2591.