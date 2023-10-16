WPU Succumbs to #20 MVC in Missouri

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s soccer team went south of the state border Saturday and came up short of an upset as it dropped a 4-0 matchup with #20 Missouri Valley in Heart of America Athletic Conference action.

WPU (4-8-1, 1-6-1 Heart) could not get past the Vikings (8-4-2, 7-1 Heart) in a game in which it was outshot 16-4 (12-2 in shots on goal).

The evening started with the sides splitting the first four shots, including back-to-back efforts from Taylor Witthauer (Sr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing). Witthauer paced WPU with three shots.

The hosts attempted four more tries before Joy Pagel (So., Maring-Noviand, Germany, Psychology) put a foot behind her first and only shot. Immediately after the Viking goalkeeper’s save, MVC then pushed the ball up the field and sent a pass in front of the goal. In a race to the ball, the Statesmen defense got there first, but unfortunately the clear ricocheted off an MVC player and over the head of Madeline Danielson (Jr., La Crescent, Minn., Biology) and into the netting to break up the scoreless tie in the 32nd minute.

The navy and gold continued to trail by just one goal early in the second half, but the home squad doubled its edge in the 58th minute.

In a second period that featured just seven total shots (6-1 in favor of MVC), the Vikings scored again in the 74th (own goal) and 79th minutes to take the victory.

Danielson notched eight saves in Saturday’s loss.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Saturday to host Culver-Stockton in Heart play at 11 a.m. for Homecoming.