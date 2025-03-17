WPU Starts Spring in Tennessee

Kodak, Tenn.–The Statesmen men’s golf team got its spring campaign underway Thursday and Friday as it battled at the Island Pointe Intercollegiate hosted by Defiance.

William Penn finished fourth out of 12 teams with a two-round score of 636 (320-316) at the par-72 Island Pointe Golf Course.

Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College (Ga.) topped the team standings at 611 (311-300), while Spencer Keller of Indiana Tech won the individual crown at 144 (69-75).

Francois Assaud (Sr., Montelimar, France, Sports Management) guided WPU with a top-five placing, taking fourth out of 64 golfers at 152 (75-77).

Luke Galeazzi (Sr., Knoxville, Iowa, Business Management) was next at 160 (79-81) to tie for 16th, while Tyler Pedretti (Fr., Upland, Calif., Business Management) tied for 24th at 163 (85-78).

Alvaro Rodriguez (Fr., Gijon, Spain, Business Management), in a tie for 33rd at 165 (85-80), and Will Schwartz (So., Florissant, Mo., Biology), in a tie for 44th at 170 (81-89), rounded out the varsity scoring.

WPU’s varsity reserve team was also on the links, finishing eighth at 678 (349-329). Nicholas Moore (So., Hurst, Texas, Business Management) topped the squad in a tie for 24th at 163 (85-78).

“Our men competed very hard in this event,” Head Coach Darin Fisher said. “It was a new course for them and we struggled a bit on the speedy Bermuda greens. Francois Assaud played very consistently; both days he got off to rocky starts, but showed some real heart fighting back. Luke Galeazzi played solid on the first day and although I know he struggled in his second round, he is a leader on this team and I know he will bounce back. As a team, we wanted to finish a little higher, but we gained two spots from the first to the second round, so that was positive. I am proud of our attitudes and we will get better.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to London, Ky. on March 31-April 1 to compete in the Cumberlands Invitational. Played will be contested at The Oaks of London Golf Course.