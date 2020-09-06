WPU Opens Season in Ankeny

Ankeny– The Statesmen cross country teams opened up their season at the Grand View Invitational Saturday.

The William Penn men finished fifth out of sixth in the meet, posting a team score of 150. Iowa Central CC took the team crown with a score of 25. The Tritons had five runners place in the top 10 in Saturday’s 5K race, including the top overall time of 15:17 from Kelvin Bungei.

The top finisher for the Statesmen was Ruben Perez-Rodriguez (Fr., San Antonio, Texas), who placed 33rd out of 83 runners with a time of 17:41. Finishing shortly after Perez-Rodriguez were teammates Vernon Trozzi (So., Hesperia, Calif.) and Jonah Heckenberg (Fr., Stockton, Iowa), who posted times of 17:49 and 17:51, respectively.

Axel Arzate-Vazquez (So., Wray, Colo.) (40th, 18:05) and Isaac Knockel (Fr., New Sharon, Iowa) (44th, 18:14) were other notable finishers from the race.

The women’s team finished fifth out of seven teams on Saturday, ending up just behind North Iowa Area CC with 127 points. Iowa Central took the top spot in the women’s 5K race as well with a team score of 24. As in the men’s race, Iowa Central had five women finish in the top 10, including Chloe Lenoir’s top time of 18:40.

Zena Cohuo (Jr., Carrollton, Texas) posted the top mark for the women’s team, taking ninth with a time of 20:58. Michaela Kmiec (So., Centerville, Texas) also earned a top-20 position, finishing 17th with a time of 22:04.

Madison Udy (Jr., American Falls, Idaho) (34th, 23:49), Delana Jordan (So., Addison, Texas) (36th, 24:18), and Talaysia Douver (Jr., Lakewood, Calif.,) (44th, 25:31) rounded out the rest of the women’s times.

What’s Next: The Statesmen find themselves right back in Ankeny on Friday, September 11 for another Grand View Invitational.