WPU Falls to Tigers in Heart Dual

Mount Pleasant–The Statesmen women’s wrestling team earned three forfeits, but it was not enough to get past Iowa Wesleyan, falling 29-19 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet Wednesday.

William Penn (1-5, 1-3 Heart) collected points in four of the 10 weight classes, beginning with 116-pounder Catherine Steinkamp (Fr., Quincy, Ill., Biology). That unfortunately came after the visitors were already down 10-0 due to forfeitures at 101 and 109 pounds.

Mami Selemani (So., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) then handled Zoi Smith in a 14-4 technical fall at 123 pounds, pulling the navy and gold within two points at 11-9.

The Tigers would pull away from there, though, winning four matches in a row to extend their advantage to an insurmountable 29-9.

MayLee Edwards (Fr., Newton, Kan., Psychology) and Samantha Ruano (So., Romeoville, Ill., Business Management) ended the night with forfeit wins at 170 and 191 pounds, respectively.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines Saturday to compete in the Grand View Open. Action begins at 9 a.m.

101–Alaina Sunlin (I) won by forfeit (0-5)

109–Mia Palumbo (I) won by forfeit (0-10)

116–Catherine Steinkamp (W) won by forfeit (5-10)

123–Mami Selemani (W) won by technical fall over Zoi Smith, 14-4 (IWU earned one team point by scoring in the match) (9-11)

130–Joanna Vanderwood (I) won by technical fall over Lydia Nelson, 10-0 (9-15)

136–Destiny Campbell (I) won by fall over Gwendolyn Grimes, 2:03 (9-20)

143–Adaugo Nwachukwu (I) won by technical fall over Ashleigh Denny, 10-0 (9-24)

155–Abi Archibald (I) won by injury default over Salima Omari (9-29)

170–MayLee Edwards (W) won by forfeit (14-29)

191–Samantha Ruano (W) won by forfeit (19-29)