WPU Ends Year at Heart Championship

Cedar Rapids–The William Penn women’s cross country team closed out its 2023 campaign with its best league showing in over two decades as it competed at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship Saturday.

The Statesmen finished eighth out of 12 teams with 225 points, while Benedictine claimed the team crown and advanced to the NAIA National Championship with 28 points.

William Penn’s placing is its highest since joining the Heart in 2015. It is also the first time WPU has defeated more than two teams at a conference meet since 2002.

Benedictine’s Natasha Ortiz guided the 99-runner field on the 6K course with a time of 21:48.9.

Briana Admire (Fr., Galesburg, Ill., Biology) headlined the navy and gold efforts by placing 28th at 24:33.0.

Charlotte Hele (Apple Valley, Calif., Undecided) was next in 40th at 25:11.4, while Michaela Kmiec (Sr., Centerville, Texas, Exercise Science) was right behind her in 42nd at 25:16.3.

Roselaure Fuller (Jr., Pella, Iowa, Nursing), who finished 66th at 27:19.2, and Morgan Taylor (So., Galesburg, Ill., Nursing), who was 88th at 30:50.8, rounded out WPU’s scoring.

“We had a great day, being just one person away from having the entire team run personal bests on the same day, which is extremely tough to do,” Head Coach Caleb Drake said. “Our ladies ran the best total team time and best average time of the year, and we moved up two spots from how we finished last year, so we are heading in the right direction. I am proud of the work they did this season, and I have a sense that they have started something new for this program going forward.”