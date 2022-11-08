WPU Earns Highest Ranking in Three Years

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s golf team was rewarded for a successful fall campaign, moving back into the top 25 as the NAIA released its second poll last Friday.

The Statesmen advance six spots from the previous rating, up to #22 with 150 points. It is the program’s best ranking since being #17 on October 11, 2019.

The lone representatives from the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the poll, the navy and gold won three of their five tournaments and finished in the top five in two other talent-rich events.

British Columbia remains first in the NAIA with 467 points and all 17 first-place votes. Oklahoma City, Dalton State (Ga.), Southeastern (Fla.), and Indiana Wesleyan conclude the top five.

William Penn will begin its spring season next March.

NAIA Women’s Golf Rating #2 — November 4, 2022

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. British Columbia (17)

2. Oklahoma City

3. Dalton State (Ga.)

4. Southeastern (Fla.)

5. Indiana Wesleyan

6. Cumberland (Tenn.)

7. William Carey (Miss.)

8. Keiser (Fla.) (17)

9. Cumberlands (Ky.)

10. Loyola (La.)

11. SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

12. Taylor (Ind.)

13. Milligan (Tenn.)

14. Ottawa (Ariz.)

15. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

16. SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)

17. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

17. Menlo (Calif.)

19. Texas Wesleyan

20. Bethel (Ind.)

21. Truett McConnell (Ga.)

22. William Penn

23. St. Thomas (Fla.)

24. Northwestern Ohio

25. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Others Receiving Votes: Victoria (B.C.) 94; Hope International (Calif.) 64; Grace (Ind.) 51; Coastal Georgia 35; Kansas Wesleyan 32; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 19; Columbia (Mo.) 16; USC Beaufort (S.C.) 11; Vanguard (Calif.) 9; Midway (Ky.) 7; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 7; Montana Tech 3.