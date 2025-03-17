WPU Collects Victory in Spring Opener

Kodak, Tenn.–Olivia Lange (Sr., Buckeburg, Germany, Business Management) headlined a dominating performance by the William Penn women’s golf team as it opened the spring season at the Island Pointe Intercollegiate hosted by Defiance Thursday and Friday.

The Statesmen claimed the team crown at the six-program event with a two-round score of 644 (326-318) at the par-72 Island Pointe Golf Course. It is the third title of the year for the navy and gold.

Huntington (Ind.) was a distant second at 680 (339-341).

Lange rolled to the individual medalist honor (her fourth of the year) by posting rounds of 76 and 75 for a final tally of 151. She won by 11 strokes.

Emma Lawson (Sr., Rossville, Ind., Exercise Science) and Riley Burns (Sr., Edwardsville, Ill., Elementary Education) also finished in the top five as Lawson tied for second at 162 (85-77), while Burns was fourth at 164 (81-83).

Bliss Martin (Jr., Hamilton, Ill., Biology) just missed a top-10 performance, tying for 11th at 172 (84-88), while Sarah Gutuza (Fr., Germiston, South Africa, Political Science) rounded out the team scoring at 178 (95-83) to tie for 14th.

“I am happy for the ladies in getting this win,” Head Coach Darin Fisher said. “They played great this past fall, and we are keeping the momentum going early. The course was challenging, but we had everyone contribute to the team score. It was a great team win! Olivia Lange continued her great play as individual medalist, and it was fun to watch Emma Lawson find some success as well. We have set some pretty lofty goals for the spring, and to get off to such a strong start is very positive.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to London, Ky. on March 31-April 1 to compete in the Cumberlands Invitational. Played will be contested at The Oaks of London Golf Course.