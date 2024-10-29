WPU Closes Regular Season in Nebraska

Ashland, Neb.–The William Penn women’s cross country team finished its regular season Saturday by competing at the Blazing Tiger NAIA Classic hosted by Doane.

WPU finished 27th out of 27 teams with 869 points, while #3 Saint Mary (Kan.) won the team title with 30 points. #5 College of Idaho earned the silver with 66 points. There were six top-25 teams in the field and six other teams that were receiving votes nationally.

Reagan Hiebert of Saint Mary (Kan.) was first out of 303 competitors on the 6K course with a time of 21:31.41.

Briana Admire (So., Galesburg, Ill., Biology) guided William Penn with a time of 26:00.83 to finish in 204th place.

Roselaure Fuller (Sr., Pella, Iowa, Nursing) was next, placing 281st in 28:31.97, while Morgan Taylor (Jr., Galesburg, Ill., Nursing) was 285th in 29:06.19.

Avery Waterhouse (So., Olds, Iowa, Nursing), in 291st (29:39.13), and Crystal Warren (So., Las Vegas, Nev., Elementary Education), in 303rd (38:33.42), also scored for the navy and gold.

“For the first time this year, we scored as a women’s team, and I am happy about that,” Head Coach Caleb Drake said. “We had two big PRs in Morgan Taylor and Avery Waterhouse, which shows the work they have put in and their belief in themselves. The women will have a couple more additions going into the conference meet, which sets us up for our best performance of the year at the end of our season.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Cedar Rapids on Saturday, November 9 to compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.