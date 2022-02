WPU Blanked by GVU

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen wrestling team got back on the mat Thursday, falling 51-0 to #1 Grand View in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet.

William Penn (6-6, 5-3 Heart) took two matches to the full seven minutes.

Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) dropped an 8-6 decision to Jack Latimer at 149 pounds, while Branson Bottorff (So., Mackinaw, Ill., Mechanical Engineering) was defeated by Owen Braungardt 14-3 at 197 pounds.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. Saturday to compete in the Missouri Valley Open.

125–Aden Reeves (G) won by technical fall over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 16-0

133–Carson Taylor (G) won by fall over Brise Bennett, 2:01

141–Ben Murphy (G) won by technical fall over Hector Diaz, 23-8

149–Jack Latimer (G) won by decision over Cameron Hargrove, 8-6

157–Easton Larson (G) won by fall over Steven Skewes, 2:40

165–Marty Margolis (G) won by technical fall over Matheson Meade, 17-2

174–Casey Randles (G) won by fall over Makail Stanley, 4:29

184–Ben Lee (G) won by technical fall over Jesse Schwery, 19-3

197–Owen Braungardt (G) won by major decision over Branson Bottorff, 14-3

285–Greg Hagan (G) won by fall over Ross Via, 1:38