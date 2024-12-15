Wisconsin-Platteville races past Central men’s basketball team

PELLA- The Central College men’s basketball team couldn’t stop a hot-shooting and No. 5 nationally ranked University of Wisconsin-Platteville and lost 87-64.

The Pioneers shot 54% from the field and 42.9$% from behind the three-point line. Meanwhile Central (6-4, 2-1 American Rivers) shot45% from the field and 31.3% from three.

“Wis.-Platteville did a great job with their aggressive pressure defense. They are good with their hands, and it led to us having 21 turnovers which fueled their offense and got them in rhythm,” said coach Joe Steinkamp. “For 25 minutes of the game we played them really tough and went on our own runs while playing some high-level basketball, but we gave up too many runs against us and (the game) snowballed.”

Joshua Van Gorp (5th-year, Pella, Pella Christian HS) led the Dutch with 20 points wile also collecting his 10th double-double of the season grabbing 10 rebounds while also dishing out two assists.

Karson Wehde (sophomore, Ankeny) got his first career double-double scoring 12 points and collecting 10 rebounds.

“Wehde is really starting to get into form,” Steinkamp said. “He is a really good scorer, and we used him in different ways to use his strength as an advantage. He was also strong defensively and he has emerged as a great two-way wing for us.”

Kaleb Brand (5th-year, Mount Vernon) scored five points while also leading the team with four assists. Owen Schipper (freshman, Waukee) scored seven points while collecting two assists and three steals. Will Henricksen (senior, Cedar Rapids, Marion) also scored seven points while dishing out two assists.

The Dutch have a break and return to the court when they hit the road and participate in the Loras Holiday Classic starting December 28th North Central University (Minn.) at 4 p.m. while also playing on December 29th against Alma College (Mich.) at 2 p.m.