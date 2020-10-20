Winward Records Second POW Honor, Jaquez Earns First Laurel

Oskaloosa–Makaila Winward (Fr., St. Louis Park, Minn., Psychology) doubled up on weekly awards, while Alicia Jaquez (Sr., Farmington, N.M., Biology) topped all attacking players for the first time as the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week accolades were handed out Monday.

Winward was named Setter of the Week for the second time this season, while Jaquez received Attacker of the Week recognition for the first time in her navy and gold career. The duo helped the Statesmen (11-2, 6-0 Heart) to sweeps over Graceland and Culver-Stockton last week.

Winward opened the week with 17 assists against the Yellowjackets, while also producing five aces, two digs, and one kill. The freshman tacked on 22 more assists versus the Wildcats alongside four digs and two aces.

For the year, she has a team-high 242 assists (5.4 per set) with 74 digs, a squad-best 31 aces, 17 kills, and five blocks. Winward leads the league in both total aces and aces per set (0.7) and is third in total assists.

Jaquez also improved over the course of the two contests, starting with eight kills on a .318 hitting clip against GU; she also had five digs, two aces, and two blocks. In the win versus C-SC, she posted a season-high 14 kills (.429 attacking mark) in addition to five digs.

Thus far in 2020, the senior has 84 kills (2.2 per set) and a .199 hitting percentage. She has also tallied 33 digs, eight aces, eight blocks, and two assists. Inside the Heart, Jaquez is 15th in total kills.

The weekly honors are the fourth and fifth for WPU this season.