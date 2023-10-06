Williams and Lange Claim Player of the Month Accolades

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the August-September Player of the Month laurels.

Junior men’s cross country runner Brandon Williams (Fountain, Colo., Civil Engineering) earned the Male award, while junior women’s golfer Olivia Lange (Buckeburg, Germany, Business Management) claimed the Female honor. The laurel is the second for Lange in her Statesmen career, while Williams is a first-time recipient.

In three meets, Williams collected two individual victories, doing so at the St. Ambrose and Grand View competitions. A one-time Heart of America Athletic Conference Runner of the Week, the junior helped the Statesmen to their first team victories since 2004. He had a low 5K time of 15:48.8 and a low 8K time of 26:22.

In two tournaments (five rounds), Lange, who was a one-time Heart Golfer of the Week, averaged 74.8 strokes with a low round of 71. All five of the junior’s rounds were in the 70s. She highlighted her month by breaking the school’s 54-hole record at 219 at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational.