William Penn Teams Ranked High in First RPI

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s and women’s bowling teams will enter the second half of their seasons as members of the hunted group as the NAIA released its first set of RPI ratings recently.

The men, who won all three of their fall tournaments, are second with a mark of .653, while the women are sixth at .583.

The men’s crew is just behind Marian (Ind.) which holds the top spot at .654. Tennessee Wesleyan (.629), Baker (Kan.) (.610), and Pikeville (Ky.) (.604) round out the top five. WPU was led in the fall by five individuals who posted 200-plus averages, including Jake Cook (Jr., Keokuk, Iowa, Physical Education) at 205.8.

The WPU women, paced by Gabi Evans (So., West Liberty, Iowa, Psychology and Sociology) at 186.6, tallied a first, second, and third-place finish last fall. Baker tops the NAIA at .671, while Pikeville (.632), Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (.602), Midland (Neb.) (.596), and Lourdes (Ohio) (.594) wrap up the top five.

The RPI replaces the coaches poll and will determine the at-large national qualifiers for the NAIA National Championship on March 25-27.