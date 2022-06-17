William Penn Takes Seventh in Commissioner’s Cup

Oskaloosa–The William Penn athletics department was buoyed by a pair of league titles as it placed in the middle of the pack in the final 2021-2022 Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings which were released Wednesday.

WPU finished seventh out of 14 institutions with a rating of .556, while Grand View won the Cup at .857. Central Methodist was a fairly close second at .800. This is first year for the Heart’s new scoring system.

The Commissioner’s Cup is an all-sports award that further recognizes the achievements of its student-athletes and member institutions.

The Statesmen collected crowns in men’s basketball and women’s golf, while men’s bowling, women’s bowling, and men’s volleyball all took home runner-up finishes. Men’s soccer’s fifth place headlined the rest of WPU’s athletic offerings.

The Heart’s 14 schools earn points for the Cup for their finish in the 23 Heart sponsored sports of: men’s cross country, women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, men’s indoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field, men’s volleyball, men’s wrestling, women’s wrestling, cheer, dance, men’s bowling, women’s bowling, baseball, softball, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s outdoor track and field, and women’s outdoor track and field.

Each conference regular season champion or championship event winner earns a maximum amount of points based on the amount of teams participating in that sport. Then that number is divided by the amount of teams participating in that sport.

For example, as the Heart’s women’s golf champion, William Penn earned 11 points out of 11 teams competing.

11/11 = 1.00 (First Place)

10/11 = .91 (Second Place)

1/11 = .09 (11th Place)

To compile the final Cup standings, each school’s percentage in each sport they compete in is added up and divided by the amount of total sports they compete in. Final results are an average cumulative finish for each institution in every Heart sport that they sponsor.

2021-2022 Heart Commissioner’s Cup Standings (FINAL)

1. Grand View–.857

2. Central Methodist–.800

3. MidAmerica Nazarene–.724

4. Benedictine–.662

5. Baker–.593

6. Mount Mercy–.592

7. William Penn–.556

8. Park–.440

9. Evangel–.437

10. Missouri Valley–.436

11. Clarke–.412

12. Peru State–.400

13. Graceland–.388

14. Culver-Stockton–.311