William Penn Remains Third in NAIA

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s basketball team continues to be one of the top programs in the nation as the NAIA released its second top-25 poll Wednesday.

William Penn (9-0, 1-0 Heart) is again #3 with 549 points and one first-place vote. It marks the 53rd-consecutive time the Statesmen have been in the top 25 and the ninth-straight occurrence of the navy and gold being in the top five.

WPU is one of four representatives from the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the rating, but the only one in the top 25. Park (#29), Missouri Valley (#38), and Central Methodist (#41) are all in the receiving votes section.

Saint Francis (Ind.) again holds the top spot with 588 points and 17 first-place votes. Loyola (La.) is the NAIA’s #2 with the final three first-place nods, while Carroll (Mont.) and Talladega (Ala.) conclude the top five.

The Statesmen remain in Oskaloosa Wednesday to host Grand View in Heart play at 7:30 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Basketball Rating #2 – December 1, 2021

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (17)

2. Loyola (La.) (3)

3. William Penn (1)

4. Carroll (Mont.)

5. Talladega (Ala.)

6. Arizona Christian

7. Indiana Wesleyan

8. SAGU (Texas)

9. Oklahoma Wesleyan

10. Jamestown (N.D.)

11. Science & Arts (Okla.)

12. The Master’s (Calif.)

13. Grace (Ind.)

14. Stillman (Ala.)

15. College of Idaho

16. Thomas More (Ky.)

17. Georgetown (Ky.)

18. Morningside

19. LSU Alexandria (La.)

20. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

21. Shawnee State (Ohio)

22. Xavier (La.)

23. William Jessup (Calif.)

24. Marian (Ind.)

25. Bethel (Kan.)

Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 123, IU South Bend (Ind.) 110, Concordia (Neb.) 81, Park (Mo.) 74, Cornerstone (Mich.) 59, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 58, Menlo (Calif.) 38, Pikeville (Ky.) 31, Faulkner (Ala.) 21, WVU Tech 18, Southeastern (Fla.) 14, Montana Tech 13, Missouri Valley 12, Florida College 11, John Brown (Ark.) 10, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7, Northwestern 6, Tennessee Wesleyan 5, Westmont (Calif.) 3, Valley City State (N.D.) 3.