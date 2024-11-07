William Penn on Short End in Wisconsin

La Crosse, Wis.–The Statesmen women’s basketball team went north in search of a win, but was denied as it fell 79-49 to Viterbo in a non-conference matchup Wednesday.

In a game where it was outshot 39.0%-28.3%, WPU (1-2) struggled from the opening tip, trailing 25-6 by the end of the first period.

The visitors played much better in the second quarter, beginning with scoring the first six points. They eventually closed to within 11 on a few occasions before the V-Hawks (2-1) wrapped up the half with a mini run to lead 40-24 at halftime.

William Penn again trimmed the deficit to 11 in the third, but VU was too much to handle and rolled to the victory. The Statesmen did not help their cause with poor ball control, committing 28 turnovers (19 for Viterbo), which were converted into a 28-13 edge in points off mistakes for the home crew.

Lacy Whitcomb (Sr., Overland Park, Kan., Psychology) was efficient from the floor, topping WPU with 12 points on a 4-for-6 shooting. She knocked down both of her three-pointers as well as both of her free throws. Overall, the navy and gold stayed somewhat close by finishing 17-for-26 at the charity stripe.

Alyssa Hames (Grad., Ackley, Iowa, Master’s of Sports Management) also reached double figures with 11 points, while the duo of Amaria Turner (Jr., Des Moines, Iowa, Human Services) and Carley West (Jr., Saint Paul, Minn., Human Services) each contributed nine. West also recorded three blocks.

Aysia Arrowood (Sr., Wichita, Kan., Sports Management), who tallied four points, was William Penn’s best rebounder with seven and best distributor with three assists. WPU lost the battle of the glass 42-33, but was only outscored 11-10 in second-chance points.

Whitcomb also guided the defensive efforts with three steals. As a team, William Penn recorded 11 thefts.

“We were not very good tonight from the start,” Head Coach Joe McKinstry said. “We have to utilize the next six days to hopefully get as healthy as we can and try to get better before conference play begins.”

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Wednesday to host Mount Mercy in its Heart of America Athletic Conference opener at 5:30 p.m.